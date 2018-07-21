Top five charities announced for Harbin Hero Challenge, contest closes next Friday
As of Friday, the top five charities are: Living Proof Recovery, Summit Quest, Murphy-Harpst Childrens Center, RLT Prime Timers and The Sweet Cocoon.
Several other charities are within striking distance of the top five, according to Harbin Marketing Manager Jim Alred.
To nominate a charity, individuals need to post the charity name and include the hash tag, #HarbinHeroChallenge to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
“Don’t get too comfortable though. In previous contests, some charities have unleashed their super powers to leap into the top five at the last minute,” Alred wrote in an update.
The contest closes on Friday at 10 p.m. and the top five charities will be announced on July 31 — those charities will be awarded with $500.
And then there’s the competition for the overall purse.
Charities can compete for the overall purse for an additional $1,000 — which will be determined by the runner votes and costume contest winners at the Harbin Hero Hustle 5K and two-mile health walk on Sept. 29.
But wait, there’s more.
There’s an extra $750 prize this year. For each preregistered participant the charity earns an entry into a drawing. The overall purse winning charity isn’t eligible for this extra prize.
After the race is over and the overall winner gets their prize an entry will be pulled at random and awarded.