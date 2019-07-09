Todd Wofford was named Tuesday to lead the Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department on a permanent basis.
The former parks supervisor has been serving as director on an interim basis since Feb. 4 following a rash of surprise resignations from top positions in the department.
"I cannot commend him enough for what he's done," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "We were in a tough spot after the first of the year ... He did a great job adapting and improvising in some situations we needed immediately addressed."
McCord told the Floyd County Commission there were 17 applicants for the position. He and Rome City Manager Sammy Rich chose five to interview and both agreed on Wofford.
"He's hired some good people, he has a good rapport with the (Parks & Rec) board and employees and he's moving the department forward. He's our guy," McCord said.
The County Commission unanimously signed off on a contract that gives Wofford a salary of $89,000 a year, retroactive to Feb. 4.
"Todd has a work ethic that will put you in the ground," Commissioner Wright Bagby said with a grin.
Wofford has a total of 31 years with the county under his belt. He spent four years part-time while he attended college and 27 years as a full-time employee.
"I appreciate your support and I look forward to keeping on with our plans to improve the department," he told the board.