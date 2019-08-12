Tipster who helped solve arson awarded a $4,750 check by Georgia Arson Control

The Georgia Arson Control awarded a $4,750 check Monday to an individual for providing information that led to the arrest and sentencing in an arson case.
According to a City of Rome press release, the person who was awarded the check chose to remain anonymous to the public.
“This is the first time the Georgia Arson Control has presented a reward check in Floyd County,” Ken LeCroy, a Georgia Arson Control consultant said. "The GAC Board looks forward to awarding reward money; the checks are a way to say thank you to citizens who help in solving arson cases.”
Rome-Floyd Fire Department Chief Troy Brock thanked the citizen for providing the information that helped in the joint fire and police arson investigation.
Several staff members from the Rome-Floyd Fire Department along with Assistant District Attorney Natalee Staats were present to thank the person for providing the information that helped lead to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.
“The individual provided the information without knowing there would be reward money; the application for a nomination of the award was not submitted until after the case was closed," said Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning.
LeCroy said the GAC will give up to $10,000 in reward money for individuals who report arson incidents. The Georgia Arson Control Board is a state agency who provides the reward money; their board reviews cases to determine how much is awarded to each recipient. Recipients can remain anonymous to the public.
The information provided in this particular case led to the conviction of Montana Cole Floyd for an arson crime committed on June 2018 at 3858 Martha Berry Highway. Floyd was found guilty on eight different charges.
Chewning said there are several open and unsolved arson cases in Rome and Floyd County and said how important it is for individuals who have information, to contact either the Fire Marshal or the Rome Police Department to share information.
The Fire Marshal’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To contact the Fire Marshal’s office, call 706-236-4500. Individuals can call 911 to submit information on an arson case at any time. Individuals can also share information through the Georgia Arson Control Hotline by calling 1-800-282-5804.