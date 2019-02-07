The Floyd County government will be hosting a blood drive Monday in front of the 911 Center with donated refreshments from local businesses as well as a police escort for all county employees.
The blood drive is scheduled for 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the police department. The event is a Floyd County government event but everyone is encouraged to give. The Sweet Bar as well as Doug’s Deli Downtown will be providing food and Swift & Finch will bring their van to serve hot beverages.
It only takes a few minutes, said Mandy Perry, the community liaison for Blood Assurance.
To make sure county government employees get a chance to donate, Floyd County police will be picking up those who wish to attend and escorting them to the blood drive. The community is welcome to come out and participate, Perry said.
The blood types needed are O-, O+, A- and B- which are low due to the recent holiday season. Intake is down and usage is high. There have already been several trauma incidents which have depleted supplies, she noted.
One traffic accident alone can exhaust 100 units of blood, said Sgt. Chris Fincher of FCPD. Local medical providers use the blood not only for trauma victims but cancer and other medical issues that require monthly attention.
According to information from Blood Assurance, one unit of blood can help three people. There is a shortage of blood in the area and the goal of this event is to bring them to a manageable level.
The mobile blood donation center will be parked out front but registration will be inside the police department lobby.