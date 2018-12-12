Local police are privileged to again be able to sponsor children for Christmas as part of the annual Shop with a Cop campaign. This year the Fraternal Order of Police will host 49 kids at the event which is celebrating more than 15 years in service to the community.
School counselors and police officers nominate children for the event that will be held Saturday at the East Rome Walmart. Families visit with police and enjoy breakfast before beginning a $200 shopping spree with police escort.
“Walmart has been very gracious and is a very hospitable host,” said Chris Fincher, president of Lodge 14 of Coosa Valley FOP.
The local lodge has been resistant to using telemarketers for fundraising and is trying to continue its charity through the use of its T-shirt sale and giving campaigns.
“Rain has hampered much of the T-shirt fundraising that was planned at Walmart, but we appreciate the store allowing us to set up outside their front door and solicit their customers,” Fincher said. “We need the community’s help raising money. Telemarketers raise a considerable amount of money, but with it comes an annoyance to our community and with the rise of so many scams, it’s hard to know what’s legit.”
“We are very fortunate to live in a community that is gracious and willing to help in the needs of children, especially during this season,” Fincher said.
The lodge has been selling T-shirts since Thanksgiving to raise money for Shop with a Cop, and still has stacks of shirts remaining for anyone who is interested. Donations are still being accepted, because even after Shop with a Cop is over the local lodge continues to assist children and schools with community assistance.
In 2018 the Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police provided money to the Shriner’s Circus, sponsored a door prize at TeenMaze (sponsored by Floyd Against Drugs), and donated money to school counselors to help them stock their clothes closets.
Cash donations will be accepted at the Floyd County Police Department at 5 Government Plaza, or by mailing a check to Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police, 3 Central Plaza, Box 143, Rome, Ga. 30161.