The TigerFlight Foundation, based at Rome's Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, is hoping to raise funds to purchase the vintage aircraft used in their aerial and ground-based educational programs.
Spokesman Phil "Sunny" Cataldo said the team raised enough money over a six-day period recently to purchase one of the four planes and are now looking to purchase the other three.
The vintage Alon-2 Aircoupe aircraft have always been owned the individual pilots and leased to the TigerFlight Foundation.
Cataldo said that as pilots reach certain points in their life, whether it is simply age, or perhaps a relocation, they have found themselves in a position of needing to sell the planes. Preliminary discussions with the other three aircraft owners have generated a bottom-line price tag for the planes, now all the foundation has to do is raise the money.
Without detailing a specific figure, Cataldo said that while it is in high five figures, it is probably a drop in the bucket as compared to what the individual owners might be able to get for the planes.
"We've had to rebuild TigerFlight twice," Cataldo said. "To rebuild a TigerFlight airplane, one, you've got to find the model. Most of them, the youngest one you can find is 1968 which means it may possibly have some issues. Then you've got to paint it and decal it."
It took the Foundation team six days to put together the funds to purchase the first plane. One of the three remaining planes will need to be acquired by the middle of 2020.
TigerFlight has been around for 18 years and has been based at Rome's airport since 2005.
"We love Rome, Rome has been very good to us," Cataldo said.
The foundation offers a variety of ground-based programs for youth and also gives kids the opportunity to go up in the aircraft. Cataldo estimated that more than 150 kids in the Rome area got to actually fly last year.
The foundation works with ROTC cadets in the area who serve as ground crew and also assists local Boy Scouts with their aviation merit badges. They also have a special character develop program for youth
The pilots, ten actually participate in the program, also do formation flights at special events including military funerals, special veterans events and air shows.
Saturday the crew will do a flyover at the National Cemetery in Canton for the Wreaths Over America program.
People interested in making a donation to the TigerFlight Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation, can send checks to:
TigerFlight Foundation, Richard B Russell Airport, 304 Russell Field Rd., Rome, GA 30165. Checks made out to TigerFlight Foundation, Cataldo said it was important to note in the check subject line: TigerFlight aircraft.