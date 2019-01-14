With more than 30 Academy Awards and a trove of beloved characters such as Woody and Buzz Lightyear to his name, Pixar Co-Founder Ed Catmull will speak about creativity on Feb. 21, for the Berry College Shatto Lecture Series.
As the co-founder of Pixar, Catmull is a highly respected figure in the business and creative worlds. Having revolutionized the world of animation and built one of the most innovative and emulated companies on earth, Catmull speaks with great experience and thought about leading creative organizations. He is also the author of “Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration.”
Admission is free to the 8 p.m. lecture “What Makes Creative People Tick?”, but tickets must be picked up in advance and are required for entry. Tickets will be available beginning Monday, Jan. 21, at the Krannert Info Desk at Berry. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call the Public Relations Office at 706-236-2226.
Catmull is former president of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Disneytoon Studios. For more than 25 years, Pixar has dominated the world of animation, producing 14 consecutive No. 1 box office hits, which have grossed more than $8.7 billion at the worldwide box office to date and won 30 Academy Awards.
The Gloria Shatto Lecture Series honors the memory of Georgia’s first female college president. Gloria Shatto, who served Berry from 1980-1998, believed strongly that there is more to a college education than what can be learned in the classroom. The Shatto Lecture Series honors her vision by bringing to Berry speakers of international renown.