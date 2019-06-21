Tickets are still available for tours of Underground Rome on Saturday. The $25 fee benefits the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
Participants will be guided around the basements on Broad Street, which were originally at ground-level before the street was raised.
“You can see the old foundations before the flood,” said Kim Davis, SACNWGA director. “There’s a water wheel under Johnny’s (Pizza) and I know the history museum has the old jail. We haven’t shown that in some time.”
Architect Mark Cochran will present a short history of downtown Rome to set the stage for the tours, which will start in the upstairs room of the Rome Area History Museum.
There are four time-slots to choose from: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. If you haven't already purchased tickets they will be available at the history museum 15 minutes before each tour.
Bee Fest
Bee Fest is Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market at Bridgepoint Plaza. There will be pollinator information, scavenger hunts, free seeds and master gardeners giving advice on planting for pollinators.
Rome River Jam
Luke Combs returns to Rome to headline River Jam at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday. Also appearing will be Jobe Fortner, Drew Parker, and Ashland Craft. The concert gates open at 4 p.m. with opening act Ashland Craft scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Parking passes at the fairgrounds have sold out but Brewhouse Music & Grill is offering a shuttle service that will take concertgoers to and from River Jam. They are encouraged to park in the deck in downtown Rome.