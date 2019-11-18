Two mainstays that involve buying some delicious food for good causes are coming up this Saturday, and if you plan your day right you could even make it to both of them.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club is hosting their 59th annual Pancake Breakfast this Saturday morning at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill from 6 a.m. until noon and the Coosa River Basin Initiative is hosting their annual Fish Fry from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
The pancake breakfast is an all you can eat meal which includes pancakes and sausage as well as a choice of drink for the dine in or drive through service. They'll also be selling the sausage for $5 a pound.
The club has set as its goal this year to raise $47,000 from the pancake breakfast. Proceeds from the event fund the club's youth-related projects in and around Rome.
The proceeds also help to fund over youth recognition programs hosted by the club and a dozen local youth initiatives including Grands Who Care, The Foundation Camp, Summit Quest, Cops for Kids and the Vacation Reading Program at Sara Hightower Library.
To purchase a ticket for the pancake breakfast in advance, contact any Rome Noon Optimist Club member or call 706-234-8686. Tickets are also available during normal business hours at the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill using cash or check.
Ever seen somebody kiss a catfish?
So far, there's been a group of people who have been raising money to support the CRBI and, well, to kiss a catfish.
Jimmy Kelly, Thad Mathis, Lee Niedrach, John Schroeder, Kipp Slicker and Mary Hardin Thornton are all out in the community selling tickets in the hopes they get to pucker up.
They're selling plates of fried farm-raised catfish filets, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and cheese grits as well as drinks and desserts. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a kids plate. Tickets are available for purchase at the CRBI office at 5 Broad St. or online at coosa.org.
This year’s event will also include live music. Organizers say while the event is held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all of the action will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Takeout is available if people don't have time to hangout but want pick up food.