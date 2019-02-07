Early Saturday morning forecasts predicts temperature in the 20’s
The temperature is set to dip Friday with a high of 48 degrees, falling after midnight with a low temperature of 29 degrees predicted for early Saturday morning.
According to Brian Lynn, a forecaster for the National Weather Service, three out of the four main weather stations have topped or tied records. These stations have been collecting weather data in Atlanta, Athens, Macon and Columbus since the early 1900’s or earlier he said.
There is a cold front moving through he said, and temperatures could lower as the weekend goes on. This past week has seen two record- breakingly warm days according to data from the Southeastern Regional Climate Center, the first on Tuesday and the second Thursday. Tuesday’s high reached 76 degrees, just a hair over the 1927 record of 75 degrees.
Data shows the previous highest ever recorded temperature for Thursday was in 1957 when it was 77 degrees in Rome. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday’s temperature beat that by 5 degrees, hitting 82 degrees by 2:53 p.m.