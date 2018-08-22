Three more units at Joe Wright Village nearing completion
Work on the three new units, a new single two-bedroom single-family home and a couple of duplex units has cost almost $450,000 to date, Lisa Massey, procurement director of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority said.
Also an old home at 1704 Nelm St., adjacent to the new gated public housing community, was demolished Monday and a massive mound of dirt that sat next to that home is being removed to enhance the appearance of the community. The dirt is being repurposed to served as pads at four additional housing units at Joe Wright Village.
Work on four new housing units along the Maple Street corridor is moving forward with a contractor slated to start clearing several lots this week. The new units are replacing older homes which were purchased with neighborhood stabilization funds and then demolished.
Executive Director Sandra Hudson told the board demolition of two dilapidated home at 1317 and 1319 Crane St. is on the horizon after a contractor determines whether or not asbestos remediation is needed.
She expects to close on the conversion of High Rise One and the Park Homes into Rental Assistance Demonstration housing units by the end of September.
RAD allows public housing agencies to take advantage of public and private financing to reinvest in the public housing inventory. Units that are converted to RAD then become part of the Section 8 voucher program, which ensures that the units remain permanently affordable to low-income tenants.
The authority moved into closed executive sessions to discuss personnel issues. The authority has lost two of its key management team members in the past month, Finance Director Tammy Morrow and Modernization Director Norm Pleger each having resigned.
Both positions have suffered significant turnover in recent years. Hudson said she has decided to replace the finance director's position with two senior accountants who will continue to work with an accountant from outside the organization.
Hudson has also decided to promote an employee who has his contractor's license as a project superintendent for new construction work in the pipeline.