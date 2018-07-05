You are the owner of this article.
Three injured in wreck in front of Redmond Regional

  • Updated
Wreck 07-05-2018

Three people were injured and taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center, in the background, following a three-vehicle wreck on Redmond Road at John Maddox Drive Thursday morning just before 10. The Dodge Journey was attempting a left turn off Redmond onto John Maddox but failed to yield to the PT Cruiser. The impact flipped the Journey onto the Nissan Rogue which was stopped at the light on John Maddox. / Doug Walker

Three people were taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center Thursday morning following a three-vehicle wreck at Redmond Road and John Maddox Drive in front of the hospital.

Rome Police Officer John Hunter said Shannon Garrett, 43, of Cartersville, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Journey which was west bound on Redmond Road when Garrett attempted to make a left turn off Redmond Road onto John Maddox Drive in front of a PT Cruiser, eastbound on Redmond, driven by Olivia Cummings, 39, of Rome. 

Cummings vehicle hit the Garrett vehicle in the passenger side, knocking it onto its side, causing the Journey to hit a Nissan Rogue that was stopped at the red light on John Maddox Drive.

The driver of the Rogue was identified as Phillip Jarrell, 67, of Cedartown.

Garrett, Jarrell and Deborah Jarrell, also of Cedartown, were taken to the Redmond emergency room for treatment of visible injuries where all three were treated and released.

Hunter said that Garrett would be cited for failing to yield the right of way.

