Three indicted on child molestation charges
Three men indicted on child molestation charges were among 22 people indicted by the most recent Floyd County grand jury.
Chandler Eugene Reece, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested March 9 and was indicted on charges of aggravated child molestation. He is accused between Jan. 1, 2008, and Dec. 31, 2016, of committing immoral and indecent acts with a child under the age of 16. Reece was also indicted on a child molestation charge for acts that occurred between January 1 and March 8 of 2018 for sexual acts involving a second boy under the age of 16.
Chadburn Dewayne Lawrence, 37, of Bainbridge, is also facing an aggravated child molestation charge. He is alleged to have committed acts of a sexual nature with a child under the age of 16 between June 2106 and the end of July 2017.
Christopher Shawn Vaughn, 47, of Lindale was arrested Tuesday March 13 and is accused of forcing a child under the age of 16 to commit a sexual act at a location in Lindale between Sept. 20 and Oct. 8, 2017.
The grand jury handed up several other indictments Friday including:
Jimmy H. Duncan, aggravated sexual battery;
Stacey L.. Sides, cruelty to children;
Darren A. Vincent, aggravated assault;
Jason E. Jackson, cruelty to children;
Dale R. Agan, aggravated assault;
Robert A. Norry, theft by taking;
Harold C. Anderson and Jordan T. York, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Jamie D. Cooper and Samuel L. Smith, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Anthony H. Eslinger, obstruction of an officer;
Greg A. Graboski and Haley R. Kilgore, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Trey A. Rogers, aggravated assault;
Cassie D. Hendrix, cruelty to elder person;
Joseph Q. Kinnebrew, terroristic threats;
Claude E. Wade. aggravated assault;
Terrence D. Wimberly, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Tannoris J. Turner, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Bartney L. Furr, Summer D. Hamilton, Heaven L. Hood, David A. Jenkins, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Victor F. Johnson and Samantha P. Watkins, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.