A three vehicle wreck on Shorter Avenue resulted in one death and two injuries Saturday just before 3 p.m.
According to Capt. Chris DeHart of the Rome police:
A green truck driven by Jeffrey Farmer, 32, of Rome was traveling westbound on Shorter Avenue. Whitney Swoops, 30, of Rome was driving a white sedan and was attempting to exit the Little Caesars Pizza parking lot. The third vehicle driven by Daniel Natividad, 60, of Rome, a silver minivan, was also westbound on Shorter.
The green truck struck the white sedan as the sedan was attempting to leave the parking lot, and both vehicles collided with the mini van.
Swoops did not survive her injuries. A child in her vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and Farmer had visible injuries.
Police will be reconstructing the wreck and it will probably be a couple of weeks before the investigation is complete.