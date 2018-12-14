The Rome Downtown Development Authority presented its annual awards Friday morning at the DeSoto Theatre.
Mary Hardin Thornton received the William Fricks Award for a lifetime of service to the downtown community
The Forum on Ice received the Quality of Life Award, Wayne Robinson received the Golden Nail Award for restoration of The Vogue building, Mike Sams was named Volunteer of the Year, The Courtyard by Marriott received the Economic Partnership Award and Cathy Mull received the first Downtown Champion Award.