Today is Black Friday, meaning there are deals aplenty. However, this also means there is a higher risk for scams and security threats.
“Basically, if it’s too good to be true it is,” Floyd County Sheriff’s Office’s John Upton said.
Upton was recently appointed as the agency’s scam and fraud prevention officer. He gave a few pointers on how to keep credit card and other valuable information safe during Christmas shopping.
“What we are seeing in a lot of the scams is they’re asking people to get prepaid gift cards or credit,” Upton said.
If anyone gets in contact with you saying they need you to buy a pre-paid card and send it to them it is a scam, he said. There have also been reports of fake companies contacting individuals and asking them to be secret shoppers. Upton said unless an application was filled out for a specific company it is a scam. He added companies do not reach out to people for this kind of stuff, it is just thieves looking for bank account information. He said if anyone is contacted by a person or persons asking for personal information to make law enforcement aware immediately. The non-emergency number for local law enforcement is 706-236-4543.
Upton said they have seen an uptick in packages disappearing from porches when it gets closer to Christmas. People cruise neighborhoods looking of packages on porches and will grab them if they are there. Upton advised to request signatures for packages with high value and to call law enforcement if there are suspicious vehicles continuously circling neighborhoods. He added it helps to install a doorbell camera and to save the video for law enforcement, and get license plates or descriptions of suspicious vehicles if possible.
Other holiday scams to be on the lookout for are fake shopping websites and card skimmers. Upton said never click on a link to take you to a shopping page like Amazon, always go to the site directly. He said scammers have recreated very convincing shopping sites to get personal information.
Card skimmers are another thing to be on the lookout for he added. A card skimmer is a device placed over a card reader at ATMs, gas pumps and other places debit cards are used. Upton said to check and see if the card reader is loose or comes off. If it does call 911, wait for an officer to arrive and give them the card skimmer.
“All of these things increase during the holidays because people are less cautious,” he said.
There will be an extra page on the sheriff’s office website regarding scams and frauds soon, he added. To report anything suspicious contact the non-emergency number for local law enforcement at 706-236-4543.