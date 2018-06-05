Third man in marijuana trafficking ring sentenced to prison
A three-legged stool was the metaphor used by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon in explaining the interplay of three defendants — a leader, a cop and a stash house keeper — in supporting a regional drug ring based in Rome.
Remove one, whether it was the leader’s “golden ticket” of a cop on the take or a father laying low in the stash house, and the stool topples over, he said.
And in using Salmon’s description, the last leg of the toppled stool was sentenced Tuesday under the state’s recidivist statute to 30 years, to serve eight in prison.
Last month, a jury found 58-year-old Maverick Brown guilty on charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of over an ounce of marijuana, conspiracy to traffic in marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is not eligible for parole during those eight years.
His son Tyson Brown and former Rome police officer Earnie Edward Cox were also sentenced to prison — both pled guilty. Tyson Brown’s operation was the focus of a GBI investigation which resulted in the discovery of 12 pounds of marijuana and $37,000 from the King Bee Circle home his father was at when law enforcement conducted a raid in March 2017.
Dating back to 1982 and running to 2000, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon referenced Maverick Brown’s five prior felony convictions on drug and theft charges to show his recidivism.
Defense attorney Chris Twyman attempted to create separation between the defendants by referring back to Tyson Brown’s prior statement that his father was not involved in his illicit business while also portraying Cox’s role in providing law-enforcement sensitive information as far more significant to the operation than his client’s.
“He had the lowest level of involvement of all the other co-defendants,” Twyman said to Judge Billy Sparks, before requesting a five-year sentence. “The GBI did not come to Floyd County to investigate Maverick Brown.”
“He showed up the wrong two times,” Salmon said, when surveillance caught him delivering marijuana to his son’s home and being at the King Bee home when it was raided.
Tyson Brown’s statement was also recalled by family members who spoke before Sparks. The three women attested to Maverick Brown’s role as a father-figure to grandchildren and, when he was younger, a person his siblings and cousins looked up to.
Twyman also spoke about the 12 pounds seized being just over the 10-pound threshold for a trafficking in marijuana charge to be filed, to show the requirement for the charge with the highest maximum sentence was barely met.
In response to Twyman’s differentiating the roles of Maverick Brown and Cox, Salmon said the General Assembly has made it clear through its legislation that defendants will be treated differently based on their criminal history. Cox qualified for first-offender status but was refused, he said, but if he was a career criminal he would be a recidivist.
“That is a very definite demarcation between the two,” Salmon said.
After laying out all which could be taken into consideration, Sparks said he had to make his decision primarily on Maverick Brown’s criminal history and the role he played — a more passive one based on the lack of evidence tying him into the operation.