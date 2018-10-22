When the first chill of fall arrives, Steve Patterson knows where to find his grandchildren — they're in the barn out back of the homestead cooking off and jarring old-fashioned sorghum syrup.
Patterson has been making the natural sweetener for years and started after listening to his father talk about it decades ago.
He visited a mill just north of his farm off Bells Ferry Road, north of Rome years ago and said, "I can do this."
His wife told him he didn't know what he was getting in to.
"Twenty-nine years later I'm still learning," Patterson said, but at this point he’s pretty much turned the labor over to his grandchildren.
It’s a group effort — Hunter Privett and Thomas Patterson were skimmed the raw juice as it zigzags across the pans, a 48-foot circuitous cooking process.
Rebecca Privett caught the syrup after it dripped through a strainer and Clara Patterson was tightening the lids down on the jars. Wrapping the process up was Ashley Privett who put labels on the jars and boxed them up.
"I love it," Rebecca said. "I love helping every year."
The kids were functioning smoothly as a skilled team this weekend in the barn behind the grandparent’s home.
Family members get some of the final product — they make gifts of some and there is a small local market.
"We try to regain the money that it costs to produce it," Patterson said.
The kids planted a little less than two acres of sorghum this year and tended to the crop every step along the way. While the crop was off a little this year, he said, he expects to get a little over 100 jars.
It takes around 10 gallons of raw juice squeezed from the sorghum after it is harvested to make one gallon of the syrup he bills as a healthy syrup — chocked with more anti-oxidants that the darkest honey has.
"It has protein, calcium, iron, magnesium. A tablespoon has about 60 calories so it's not an empty sweetener," Steve said. "You can use it to enhance the flavor of any dish from an appetizer to dessert."