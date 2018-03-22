‘They play today to honor Phern’
The broken chatter faded into silence as Coosa High teacher John McFather’s voice sounded from the grandstand PA system, “Let us take a moment of silence to remember Phernando Guzman, and the courageous spirit with which he lived his life.”
Thursday was the first time Guzman was not on the sidelines coaching his fellow students as they took on faculty members in the annual soccer match that bears his name and raises funds for his scholarship. He died in early January at the age of 18, after an almost seven-year fight with bone cancer.
“They play today to honor Phern, and to carry forth his legacy,” McFather announced.
In the days following Guzman’s death, it was promised that his game would carry on, just as he did.
“We’ll keep his memory alive,” said Charman Putnam, one of his four “school mamas.”
And as McFather’s introduction ended and the clapping hands rested, the game began.
From the booth above the field, McFather handed down entertaining commentary at the mishaps of those on the field, and no one was safe.
“And she falls on the ground, bless her heart,” he responded to one missed kick.
“It looked like a high dropkick to the face,” to another — no one was actually kicked in the face.
Faculty members battled back twice after going down a goal and regulation ended in a 2-2 tie. Just as it has every year of the cup, the game would be decided on penalty kicks.
Redeeming themselves from last year’s loss, faculty scored twice in the extra round and reclaimed the cup. Teacher Chris Parker realized in that moment, the last time he touched the trophy he was handing it to Guzman.
“It's just such a unique and special thing that our school has put together for a unique and special person,” Parker said. “I think he was there and he's probably mad at us for winning.”
But in considering the outcome, “Remember that, win or lose, both teams play to honor Phernando,” the opening statement reads. “Regardless of whoever holds the trophy at the end, they will be holding Phernando’s Cup.”