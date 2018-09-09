Theta Omicron Omega observes International Day of Prayer
Members of the Theta Omicron Omega, the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, worshipped at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cartersville on Aug. 26, in observance of the International Day of Prayer.
“Chapters across the globe came together to demonstrate acts of prayers done through joint worship,” said Chapter President Sherry Turner. “We elected to participate in this observance in Bartow County because it is one of the counties served by the chapter and we attempt to spread service to all mankind equitably among Carroll, Bartow, Polk and Floyd Counties.”
To learn more about local AKA service programs visit facebook.com/thetaomicronomega.