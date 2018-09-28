Breaking News
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter always looking for help
If you have donations you can call 706-512-1152 to have those picked up or drop them off at the men’s shelter on 132 E. 18th St. from 8:30 a.m to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday or at the Ruth and Naomi Project at 2007 N. Broad St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items they always need are:
New sweat suits, underwear, socks and undershirts
Backpacks
Full sized toiletries
Cleaning supplies — such as laundry pods, dishwasher pods, bleach, toilet cleaner and dish soap
Coffee, sugar and powdered creamer
Gallon zipper-style baggies
Granola bars, cereal, peanut butter crackers, individual fruit cups and applesauce
Paper goods — such as paper towels, toilet paper, bleach wipes and facial tissues
Office supplies — such as copy paper, notebook paper, pens and manila file folders
Dinner meals — cooked fully or prepared to be cooked at The Shelter
Feminine products
Diapers
If you have any questions call 706-512-1152 and financial donations can be mailed to PMB #391, 3 Central Plaza, Rome, Ga. 30161 or online at http://daviesshelter.com/donate/
Follow their Facebook page The Ruth And Naomi Project Shelter to look for volunteer opportunities and keep up with the progress.