The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter always looking for help

The William S. Davis Homeless Shelter is always in need of supplies and one of the easiest ways to donate is to pick up extras when you go grocery shopping, Executive Director Devon Smyth said.

If you have donations you can call 706-512-1152 to have those picked up or drop them off at the men’s shelter on 132 E. 18th St. from 8:30 a.m to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday or at the Ruth and Naomi Project at 2007 N. Broad St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items they always need are:

New sweat suits, underwear, socks and undershirts

Backpacks

Full sized toiletries

Cleaning supplies — such as laundry pods, dishwasher pods, bleach, toilet cleaner and dish soap

Coffee, sugar and powdered creamer

Gallon zipper-style baggies

Granola bars, cereal, peanut butter crackers, individual fruit cups and applesauce

Paper goods — such as paper towels, toilet paper, bleach wipes and facial tissues

Office supplies — such as copy paper, notebook paper, pens and manila file folders

Dinner meals — cooked fully or prepared to be cooked at The Shelter

Feminine products

Diapers

If you have any questions call 706-512-1152 and financial donations can be mailed to PMB #391, 3 Central Plaza, Rome, Ga. 30161 or online at http://daviesshelter.com/donate/

Follow their Facebook page The Ruth And Naomi Project Shelter to look for volunteer opportunities and keep up with the progress.