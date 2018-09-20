The Spires groundbreaking set for Oct. 19
A groundbreaking for The Spires at Berry College has been set for Oct. 19, since reservation deposits for more than 70 percent of the planned units of the continuing care retirement community have been received, according to a news release.
The level of deposits allows the project, which will have about 300 residents, to have the financing and construction process move forward. The development is set for a 48-acre tract on the college property. The main entrance will be on Redmond Circle and the complex will overlook the former Florida Rock quarry, now named Eagle Lake.
With construction to begin in October, the plan is to have the community open for its residents in 2020. The CCRC will have living quarters for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care, Vice President of Marketing Morgan Lamphere previously said. Residents will be offered any of these services depending on their needs.
“Our team is thrilled to have reached this goal and thrilled for our future residents who will call The Spires at Berry College home,” Lamphere said. “While our community already exists, we can’t wait to see the physical elements begin to take shape on the beautiful campus of Berry College.”
Though the 119 reservation deposits have been met by the Sept. 30 deadline to secure financing, the offer for pre-construction benefits continues through the end of this month for those interested.
“On average, these benefits can provide more than $60,000 in savings, with the convenience of a fully-refundable deposit plus interest,” according to the news release.
The community includes a clubhouse — with restaurants, pool, fitness center, salon and community center — flanked by independent living apartments and four stories of connected healthcare units.