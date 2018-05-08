The Rome Board of Education approves a slew of personnel changes
The Rome Board of Education approved a slew of personnel changes during tonight’s meeting.
Two more elementary principals are moving on to take central office posts. West Central Principal Leslie Dixon will become the director of school improvement and West End Principal Buffi Murphy will be the professional learning specialist.
Dixon will be replaced by current Assistant Principal Daphne Johnson and Murphy by Assistant Principal Dennis Drummond.
Also, Elm Street Assistant Principal Laura Walley will take over for current Principal JoAnn Moss, who is also heading to the central office. Newcomer B. Wesley Styles will replace current Principal Tonya Wood, who is also going to the central office.
Chief Academic Officer Debbie Downer is moving over to be the assessment and teacher certification coordinator at the central office. Anna K. Davie Assistant Principal Kriszti Kilpatrick is moving on to be the special education director at the central office.