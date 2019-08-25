This is the final chapter of the story of the Pot Plane of Polk County.
Getting caught During the landing, Raulins stood as a lookout near the road with a two-way radio.
He waited a long time for his partner’s half of the load to come rolling out of the woods. That was well after his half of the marijuana was driven away toward Atlanta and waiting buyers.
At this point, Raulins can only fully account for what happened to him.
His partner’s load took longer to get out of the wooded area than expected, and eventually they got to a point where they are going to separate. At that point Raulins said he drove past a patrol car on the side of the road looking at a car on the side of the road. He didn’t think much about it at the time, and drove on and got to Buchanan.
When Raulins and the group from Michigan made it out of the woods, the officer that spotted the pair of trucks thought they were involved in illegal moonshine smuggling. That officer called ahead to others to investigate Raulins’ Blazer and the truck.
Eby and Raulins’ friends had already cleared out of the woods.
Raulins was stopped in Buchanan, directly across from a police station at a red light. He said the officer never got out of the car, just rolled down his passenger side window and ordered Raulins to pull over and step out of his truck.
The others were stopped as well, and five in all were arrested that night. He sat in a cell and after 30 minutes he watched as the driver of his partner’s truck was hauled into jail as well.
“I acted like I don’t know him and when the officers all leave I whisper out of the side of my mouth, ‘the truck’s empty, right?’ He says, ‘No. And there’s three other people in the back.’”
The other three were eventually brought into jail as well. They spent a week in the Haralson County Jail.
All told, 12 people were arrested by the time everything was said and done.
They were in big trouble. It was all over the news for days, and even though they were caught with 3,500 pounds of marijuana and hashish, they got out on bail.
While preparing for trial, Raulins said the group worked together to continue smuggling operations, changing tactics from using large planes to smaller ones.
In the meantime, a legal battle was underway as Raulins and his partners faced indictments from the federal and state governments. Raulins said his attorney, Al Horn, helped get them off. He raised questions about the legality of the stop and search of their vehicles since they’d been pulled over on the suspicion of being involved in a moonshine operation.
There were also several evidence issues in the case.
“The federal prosecutor made a big deal about bringing in a bale of pot and a brick of hash that was supposedly found on the ground below the door of the plane,” Raulins recounted. Finding those would have given police the clue they needed to search the plane and trucks, but there was a problem.
“Al had a good time with the bale of pot, smelling it and making a gesture like this is the really good stuff ... But Al had a method to his madness. He was inspecting the bale the whole time and when he sat back down he whispered to J.J. (another attorney on their case) ‘there’s no mud anywhere on the bale.’ Everything would have had mud on it that night.”
It was issues like that that caused the case to fall apart. Another piece of evidence was a video taken from a Georgia State Patrol helicopter where they purportedly discovered the plane. But the problem was the video showed a man in denim with a sidearm leaving the plane, likely a law enforcement officer who was already there. First federal prosecutors decided not to take the prosecution any further. Then it was left up to the state, who also decided not to go further as well.
The plane flies back out
Just as crazy as the story of the plane was flying in, so too is the brief history of the plane’s departure from Polk County.
Briefly, The DC-4 that landed in the Treat Mountain area was eventually visited by thousands, then confiscated and auctioned off by the government. Then it sat for a while as its new owner, a state representative and a director and producer named Jim West, figured out how to get it out.
He had to buy the land from Raulins’ investor friend who owned the property. Eventually, with the help of a pilot named Jim Thurman, they flew the plane out of the woods of Polk County.
It was part of the film that West made titled “In Hot Pursuit: The Polk County Pot Plane” that feels much like Smoky and the Bandit — but with a plane. Those who want to watch it can find it on Youtube. As far as the research has taken Raulins, he said it was his understanding the plane was now in a museum in California.
Raulins later tracked down both Eby and Thurman and got them to talking. They learned they all ran in the same smuggling circles at the time.
“It was kind of ironic in itself that he ended up using it way later on the airstrip that we built down there with the Guajiros,” Raulins said.
Later yearsRaulins didn’t stop his smuggling operations until he was finally caught in 1987. By then, the tactic for getting marijuana into the country was via air drops from the same kind of small planes they were using after the DC-4 was left in the woods near the Haralson County line.
He would work with pilots, then have to find others as they went off on their own, were killed during operations or got tired of the lifestyle.
Prior to the run that really got him into trouble with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the federal government, he did a single trip back and forth between Texas and Colombia for a group of buyers he didn’t work with again.
They were upset about a broken tail wheel, and all went their separate ways. The Texas group eventually got caught and he got dragged into it. He served a year in prison in 1984 on those charges but then went back to his usual ways.
By then, he had a pilot working with him using a Beechcraft King Air, a two-engine plane that could comfortably hold around 1,200 pounds without any issue. They flew to Colombia, but with horrible winds there and back on a Sunday they barely made it to a refueling stop. Raulins had permission to use one on a resort island off the coast of Belize. Both engines ran out of gas by the time they landed on that strip.
The delay forced them to return on a Tuesday instead of a Sunday and people were out of position.
He then ran into an old friend at the airport in Peachtree City, who remembered him acting funny when she walked up to him and said “Hey Marty, how are you doing?”
Airport workers found the plane in disarray following the trip. The investigation began and that friend eventually pointed authorities in his direction.
So when all was said and done, Raulins was forced to turn himself in for four years in prison. The night before he self-surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution at Lompoc in California, Raulins partied too hard and got tangled up in another bad situation. His cousin and a friend from Colombia needed a pilot and asked Raulins to talk to the man.
“That 10-minute phone call cost me another four years,” he said. “Eight or 10 months later they got busted with cocaine in New York.”
Battling cancerRaulins always considered himself a fit man even getting on into his 60’s, and even before his cancer diagnosis he was the type of guy to walk five miles a day with his dog, then go play 18 holes of golf.
He eventually settled down after spending time in prison and became successful in regular business. After he retired he was diagnosed with cancer, and his whole life turned upside down with treatment.
“Literally for a year I didn’t want to get out of bed I was so sick,” Raulins said.
A melanoma tumor was removed during his treatment for cancer and he went through radiation treatments. He then went through another battle after his cancer metastasized and attacked his liver, spleen and bones.
“I figure I have just a little time left,” Raulins said. “They told me in the beginning that I’d probably end up having immunotherapy treatments in the end. But then the cancer metastasized and on Oct. 3 they were giving me an immunotherapy treatment.”
He suffered through pulmonary embolisms, through weakness so bad friends took him out of his condo in Vinings and brought him into their home.
At that point he decided he wanted to tell his story. He felt it was worth preserving. Maybe one day he’ll see a movie replace the original, just without the original plane.
For now, he believed it was high time that a side of the story not covered the in newspapers at the time finally come to light.
“I wanted the people of Polk County, since it is such a big deal to them, to know the true story,” Raulins said.