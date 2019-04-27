Civil rights trailblazers of Rome and Floyd County gathered at Berry College's Krannert Center Saturday for a ceremony inducting 80 new members into the Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy and Leadership Academy.
"They've walked us out of the past, into the now, and are leading us into the future," said organizer Lavada Dillard.
A member of the 1963 Main High School class that held sit-ins, marched and were jailed to protest segregation in Rome, Dillard has made it her mission to chronicle for posterity the local people who made a difference in the rocky road to equality.
The inductees — including Esther and J.L. Vaughn, the Rev. Dr. Susie Twyman, Katherine Sanders, Krista Jackson, Frank Jones and Bishop Reuben Graham — will have their stories preserved in the state's civil rights archives.
Among the speakers was Viola Lyons Brown, one of the first students to integrate Shorter University. The daughter of a Rome pharmacist continued her studies at Mercer University and is now director of pharmacy at Georgia Tech.
"I was with Lavada," Brown said, giving her friend a hug. "We were all in jail together."
The keynote speech came from Ronald Applin, chief of police for Atlanta Public Schools.
Applin, whose father grew up in Kingston, spoke about the importance of integrity in leadership; the ability to inspire trust. Many in the crowd nodded knowingly as he told of a defining incident in the 1970s on a family visit to Kingston. He wouldn't name the jurisdiction — "They're not like that now" — where his father was pulled over by police, taken to the precinct and beaten.
"I'll never forget, as a 7-year-old, seeing my father walk out of that precinct with blood on his shirt and my mother screaming, "What did they do?" ... But instead of destroying the trust I had in law enforcement, that reinforced my desire to join law enforcement and change the perspective," he said.
His aunt, Nellie Margaret Applin, also was recognized for her research and push for a marker in Kingston's historic Queen Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery memorializing their relative Melvinia Shields McGruder, a former slave and ancestor of Michelle Obama.
In his speech, Chief Applin emphasized the people like his aunt who influenced his life and urged attendees to continue being role models for their community's youth.
Dillard said the inductees would take a pledge administered by Rome Municipal Court Judge Bryan Johnson. The MLK Legacy and Leadership Academy shares its records with the Civil Rights Digital Library hosted at the University of Georgia.