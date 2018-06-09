‘The Marine on the Tank’
During the blistering Tet Offensive of 1968, A.B. Grantham was just an 18-year-old trying to survive amidst the dogged fighting erupting daily throughout Vietnam’s ancient capital.
The young Marine had no idea he would become the focus of a startling photograph — one which, to Americans back home, captured a reality they had yet to see — taken from the chaos of the Battle of Hue.
Before members of the Puryear Detachment of the Marine Corps League on Saturday morning, Grantham shared the story behind John Olson’s iconic photo “The Marine on the Tank” and the events leading up to that snapshot of war depicting him sprawled out across a board with a gunshot wound to the chest.
For weeks Charlie Company was bogged down in urban combat with North Vietnamese forces. At the end of the first day, American and South Vietnamese forces pushed into the citadel, Grantham’s platoon of 51 Marines was cut down to 28, he said. And when the battle ended, only seven remained, with countless of those lost displaying heroics forgotten by time.
Each side was in such close proximity — 50 feet between opposing forces, bunkered down in war-ravaged homes — many times the dead bodies were left in the street through the night, he said.
“That’s pretty much how it went for all of February,” he said of the deadly cost the battle accrued. “We were almost face to face. They were dug in waiting for us.”
“Plan?,” he said when asked. “Hell, I was a Pfc. I never knew of any plan — grab your machine gun and get over there.”
On the morning of Feb. 17, a rocket blasted into the building he and several other Marines in a machine gun unit were in, creating a chaotic scene of rubble and dust. While Grantham escaped without a scratch, he said, everyone else was hit by shrapnel. He was able to pull these young men — who he knew only by nickname, due to fear of attachment and loss — out of the broken building.
Grabbing his gun, Grantham established a point of attack in another house, shooting down at the enemy, which seemed to be all around him. As he went to fire, he was struck by an AK-47 round and blown back 10 feet, he said.
“I knew I was hit bad,” he said, describing the wound’s sensation as being stuck with a hot poker.
The bleeding would not stop. He could not breath, unable to get air into his lungs from the hole in his chest.
His fellow Marines tried to prevent the further loss of blood and get him air, which, in thinking back now, Grantham recalls with laughter. The hole in his chest was plugged with the plastic wrap of Lucky Strike cigarette packs.
After reviewing a personal diary and reading Mark Bowden’s book “Hue 1968,” which the last chapter of is about Grantham, the surgeon contacted him and told Grantham he had never seen so many Lucky Strike cigarette packs.
While Grantham went in and out of consciousness, he recalled being zipped up inside a body bag. In one moment, he heard someone say “this one’s not dead yet.” And someone unzipped the bag to find him.
“I’m sure glad they did,” he said.