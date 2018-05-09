The lessons of hard times
When Pepperell High senior Caroline Clark starts at the University of Georgia — her dream school — this fall, she will have a clean slate to be the person she wants to be, without her past reaching into the perception others have of her.
But that period of her young life, between the end of her junior year and the start of her final year of high school, will always be a part of her story, she said. It just will not be all that people see — the girl who had a brain tumor.
Though Clark does not want to be only defined by this experience, when the focus of her hometown was spotlighted on her, it did provide depth to her understanding of self and purpose in this world, she said.
It strengthened her relationship with God. It brought her closer to her community, which rallied in support for her. And it ingrained in her a desire to give back, never forgetting all that others did for her and her family.
“I’m glad to be on this side of it,” said Clark, who is a lifelong Pepperell student. “This is part of my story.”
In early 2017, Clark began experiencing “weird symptoms,” and in January she suffered from a seizure. She had prior health issues before doctors found the tumor — meningioma — including tearing her ACL and fracturing her spine. A craniotomy was done to try and remove the tumor in April and she began taking “loads” of medicine.
For the last few weeks of her junior year she did hospital homebound to keep up with her coursework the best she could, and a test proctor assisted her individually in administering her end of course assessments. It was a tough road, she said, going from being sick to essentially on house arrest through the summer.
Her goal was to start her senior year on time, as she underwent physical and occupational therapy. And she was aiming to get back for her final year of softball, but she was only able to return for about the last month and a half of the season. Even then, she said, she probably should not have come back, still experiencing dizziness. Trainers feared what would happen if she got hit in the head.
But Clark has always hated limitations, so not being able to do what others were doing was difficult. She said she has never been an emotional person, but her experience changed her. When she returned from spring break, she became more sentimental with her classmates — especially toward her fellow honors students she has been with since sixth grade — realizing all that will change after graduation.
This week marks a year since her post-op. And she cannot help but feeling bittersweet as she readies herself to leave her community, striking out for independence and transitioning to life in Athens. Clark plans to major in biology on a pre-med track, hoping to land in orthopedics, and set out on missionary trips.
Before all this happened, Clark said she would have never cried at graduation. But now, when she sits with her classmates in the Forum River Center on May 26 at 7 p.m., that may all change.