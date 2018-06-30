The law is now here, put the phone down while driving
The state’s new distracted driving law is now in effect, and though there is no grace period required, police say they are going to spend the next 30 days focusing on education as warnings are issued to those in violation.
However, those involved in a wreck found violating the law will likely get a citation, Rome Police Department Sgt. Steven Smith said recently.
The law is seen as a positive step in curtailing distracted driving, by making the holding of a cellphone while driving illegal. Before today, only texting was prohibited for drivers.
Sgt. Shea Hovers, commander of the Floyd County Police Department’s traffic unit, said since distracted driving has been such a major cause of wrecks involving fatalities and serious injuries, the department is going to pursue strict enforcement. After July, citations will be handed out, he said.
The use of smartphones during the operation of a vehicle has led to a 34-percent increase in accidents, injuries and fatalities over the past three years, according to Rep. Eddie Lumsden, the Armuchee Republican who co-sponsored the law.
For drivers to use their phones, they must be mounted on the dashboard or installed in the vehicle, such as a Bluetooth connection. This also goes for the use of GPS and recording of videos. The devices also must be pre-programmed or accessible with one touch. No other part of the body can be used to the support a device either.
Headsets or headphones covering both ears are still prohibited. But those with a single earpiece are allowed under the new law. Watching a video or movie while driving is illegal.
Even those who pick up their cellphones at stoplights are violating the law and will likely be stopped if seen by police, Hovers said.
“You can pull off the roadway and park if you need to use it, but when you’re driving, it can wait,” he said recently.
Exceptions to the law include reporting a crash or other emergency. Also, the law does not apply to utility workers and first responders.
The penalty for a first offense is a fine up to $50, although it will be waived in court if the driver buys a hands-free device. The fine rises to $100 for a second offense within two years and to $150 for subsequent offenses.
Georgia is now one of more than a dozen states with hands-free laws in effect. Gov. Nathan Deal signed the bill into law after the 40-day legislative session came to a close earlier this year.