A change in how state public school funds are handled has been discussed by the state Senate and has attracted criticism from local school officials who fear that the bill will create more problems than it solves.
Concerns about the Georgia Educational Scholarship Act were brought up during a Friday meeting between Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson, board chairman for Floyd County Schools Tony Daniel and board member for Rome City Schools Jill Fisher.
“It’s wrong for Georgia. It’s wrong for Georgia’s kids. It’s certainly wrong for public education,” Wilson said. “I think we just need to stand strong on that.”
The bill was being co-sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and would allow the state money a public school receives for a student annually to be placed in a savings account for that student should they choose to leave the public school system provided they, and the school, meet certain requirements.
To understand how this works, it is important to first understand how the schools receive this money to begin with. The public schools get reviewed twice a year to determine how much money a school will receive, Wilson said. This is usually around $5,000 per student. Around 20 percent of that money is used to take care of that student, which is determined by something called the Quality Basic Education formula. The rest is put toward other school programs, Byars said. If a student leaves the school system, they would take with them the entire amount under this new bill, leaving the school system in the hole.
Hufstetler said during a phone interview Saturday that this bill was primarily designed for students with special needs. The bill lists 11 disabilities which would qualify a student to receive a savings account using the annual funds which would normally go to the school.
Byars questioned why this bill is being considered when the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Act was passed in 2007, and it allows students with special needs direct funding from the State of Georgia without impacting local schools.
The bill also lists other qualifying factors such as a student’s parents must reside in Georgia, have a documented case of bullying, have a family income of 200 percent of the federal poverty level, have been adopted or in foster care, and/or a parent who is in active military service. Another qualification currently on the bill is a student must be enrolled in a public school during the preceding October and March full-time equivalency counts. Hufstetler said he has been assured by the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s staff that this part of the bill will be changed if it reaches the House of Representatives.
To have a savings account set up parents must first fill out an application and sign an agreement that they will follow stipulations when using the money. According to the bill, parents must agree to provide an education for their students, not enroll them in a public or charter school while in the program, use funds only for the education of their children and agree to the financial responsibility of educating their child.
Wilson said he has not had the language explained to him, and is concerned with the accountability of this proposed system.
“How do we know the parents won’t use the money to go on vacation?” he asked.
“It’s a bad bill,” Daniel said.
Hufstetler said he did not see these impacts. Looking at information gathered from the school systems in his district, which includes Floyd, Gordon, Chattooga and Bartow, as well as from the state department of education, he said he doesn’t think the impact would be that great on the school system.
The Georgia Educational Scholarship Act was brought to the Senate floor March 5 where it failed to pass with a 25-28 vote with Hufstetler voting for it. The bill received a notice to be reconsidered last Thursday, but Hufstetler requested that it wait until some changes could be made.