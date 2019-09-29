It's almost fair time.
The 71st Coosa Valley Fair begins this week and will feature rides, games, exhibits, shows and, of course, food - like roasted ears of corn.
Fair setup is underway and the grand opening is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. with two promotions being offered for the fair's first night. Cars loads - excluding trucks and vans - will be admitted for $10 each from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and armbands for unlimited rides will also be offered for $22 each.
Tuesday night there will be a little something for everyone. Fair visitors can see the Los Moralitos circus at 5:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., chainsaw carvings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., as well as a magic show also at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Also on Tuesday's agenda, the Coosa Valley Fair Cheerleading Exhibition and Spirit Competition will be held at 7 p.m.
This year, the fair will only be in town through Saturday. Every weekday evening - except for Thursday - the CVF will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. with a general admission price of $5 for everyone ages 6 and up.
Thursday is for students as well as older adults (55 and up) who will both get free admission from 1 to 3 p.m. The fair's hours will be from 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday with an armband price of $25 each.
Saturday will be the last day for this year's fair, which will be open from 10 a.m. until midnight. The Miss Teen and Miss Coosa Valley Fair Pageant will be at 7 p.m. while the WEdunit Band takes the stage right next door at the livestock pavilion.
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the upcoming week is expected to be clear with the highs for the weekdays to be in the upper 90's and the low temperatures to be in the 60's. Saturday, the high is expected to be 86 degrees with a low around 60.
To view the full schedule of this weeks events, visit the Coosa Valley Fair website at coosavalleyfair.com and click on the schedule of events tab at the top of the page.