The cost of caring
After a fire damaged a home on Walker Drive in West Rome Tuesday, firefighters rescued four very young kittens from the hot crawlspace and turned them over to Floyd Felines, a local non-profit group that works with injured or sick cats that they rescue from PAWS. On Wednesday morning the Floyd Felines volunteers were able to trap the mother cat and reunite her with her 10-day-old kittens, according to Kristy LaRue of Floyd Felines.
In an emailed discussion Wednesday about the kittens and the nonprofit group, LaRue spoke about some of the difficulties Floyd Felines faces. She noted that people often want to drop off litters of unwanted kittens when they find out the group exists. They ask the public not to do that, as caring for those kittens eats into what little funds they have to treat the sick or injured cats they find at PAWS and save from possible euthanasia.
“This week alone we’ve spent $1,200 in vet bills on four cats — two attacked by dogs, one with a broken jaw and another with an injured eye. At least they have a chance now, but we need help,” said LaRue.
Thursday morning, LaRue emailed photos of three more litters of kittens and their mothers that had been brought in.
“We’re at maximum capacity now,” she stressed in the email.
For those who wish to help Floyd Felines, one way is to adopt. However, most of the kittens won’t be ready for adoption for 2-3 months. What they really need, LaRue said, are donations to help pay for their care, and the care of the other cats they rescue.
Donations may be mailed to Floyd Felines at P.O. Box 2364, Rome, Ga., 30164. They also have a Facebook page, said LaRue.