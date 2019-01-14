Today would have been the 90th birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., and Romans have a full slate of events to celebrate his legacy beginning today and lasting through his namesake holiday on Monday.
Tonight at Lovejoy Baptist Church, the sixth annual “A Promise to Keep” event, hosted by Bishop Norris Allen 6 p.m., will reflect on African American History with a speaker from the Trinity Baptist Church of Metro Atlanta. The Rev. Fred Taylor was very active in the Civil Rights Movement and served with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference for 38 years. He has been arrested 27 times at rallies and other protests.
There will also be historic readings and dramatic portrayals of important events in black history according to Allen. Doors open at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $45 for adults and $35 for students and seniors, 62 and over.
Alvin Jackson, vice-chair of the MLK Commission, says this weekend will be packed with events that will be free to the public excluding the prayer breakfast.
The first event will be Friday night at the Rome City Auditorium with a Birthday Extravaganza kicking off at 6:30 p.m. DJ D-Low will be dropping the beat for event goers.
A prayer breakfast will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church Life Center and will feature keynote speaker Lisa Crawford from Chattanooga. According to Jackson, tickets to the breakfast are still for sale at Kroger or can be purchased through Adrienne Gibson who can be reached at 706-257-0033. Tickets are $15 per person. Also on Saturday there will be a coordinated trash pickup at Lovejoy Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with trash bags and supplies provided by the church.
Sunday evening there will be an ecumenical service at North Rome Church of God beginning at 5 p.m. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Gerald Durley from Atlanta and the service will also feature the MLK Community Choir.
The capstone of the events will be the MLK Day Freedom March held on Monday. Jackson said marchers will gather at First Avenue at 11 a.m. and proceed down Broad Street to the City Auditorium. At the City Auditorium the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration program will begin at noon featuring Mayor of Sparta William Evans, Jr. and the MLK Community Choir.
“Bring your kids to the march and be a part of history,” Jackson said.
The march gives people an opportunity to be involved with the community, he added. “Dr. King means a lot to everybody in this community.”
Last year the march saw around 300 people participate for the annual march which will be in its 32nd year. There will be a lunch following the march at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill which is free and open to the public.