“The event has been so popular in past years that we typically sell out of team spots before we can even advertise,” said event chair Tiffany Bowerman.
The center is expanding the event this year to allow more participation by offering teams two time options. Teams can choose to bowl at either 5:30-7:30 p.m. or 8-10 p.m.
Both sessions will be held on Nov. 6 and all proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center and their child abuse prevention programs.
“This event is a fun way to support the good work that the Exchange Club Family Resource Center is doing with children and families,” Bowerman said. “Children are our most precious resource and deserve to have safe homes in which to grow. The FRC helps families grow stronger and I believe in their program.”
Registration forms are available at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or at the Exchange Club Family Resource Center located on the third floor of the Serve Rome building at 202 E. Third Ave.
Team registration fees are $250 per 5 bowler team and includes two games, shoe rental and a T-shirt. Additional opportunities include lane sponsorship of $100 as well as a combination package which is $300 for lane sponsorship and a team.
Prizes are awarded in good fun to teams with the highest score, best team costume and best team name.
Registrations are accepted until Nov. 6 but must be received by Oct. 22 to guarantee T-shirts. Questions can be directed to Tina Bartleson, executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, at 706-290-0764.