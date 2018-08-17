17th annual Health Initiative on Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
Hundreds are once again expected for the 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia Health Initiative Saturday.
This is the 17th year the group has hosted the free health event, which will be held at the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E. 12th St. from 8 a.m. to noon.
Men, women and children are welcome to attend and undergo an assortment of health screenings, while receiving education on leading a healthy life. The door is open to all community members to receive healthcare without a co-pay or doctor fees.
The screenings available include checks on cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure. HIV and hepatitis C testing will also be available. There will also be vision and dental exams, along with men’s prostate screenings, and women’s health services including PAP tests and clinical breast and pelvic exams.
The Floyd Mobile Mammography Unit will be available by appointment. Call 706-509-6840, Option 1 to schedule.
Booths will be set up from local healthcare providers, so those attending can find out more about continued services. And there will be door prizes attendees can win, as well.
Through the health initiative, the organization aims to raise awareness of potential health issues while affording access to proper care and important information. The ultimate goal is to have more people living a healthier lifestyle.
The event was originally started to provide access for men to receive prostate cancer screenings. But it has grown over the years to involve a wider offering of services.
Also, this will be the third year that services are expanded to include women.