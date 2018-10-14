More than $22,000 was raised to provide funding and financial aid to Georgia Northwestern Technical College students during the 20th annual GNTC Foundation Golf Tournament held at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
The tournament was sponsored by Balfour Beatty Construction; Floyd Medical Center; Fox Systems, Inc.; The HON Company; Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Shaw Floors.
Teams that participated included: Balfour Beatty Construction; Bank of LaFayette; Coca Cola Enterprises; Dalton Utilities/OptiLink; Flegal Insurance; Floyd Medical Center; The HON Company; Mayer Electric Company, Inc.; Mohawk Industries; Ringgold Telephone Company; Roper Corporation; SCANA Corporation; Shaw Floors; Silver Comet Furniture; State Mutual Insurance Company; Suhner Manufacturing; Team "507"; Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. — Craig McDaniel; and United Community Bank.
The GNTC Foundation Golf Tournament was divided into two flights and prizes were awarded to the first place teams in each flight.
1st Flight - 1st Place:
Suhner Manufacturing — Chris Brown, Rickey Williams, Keith Guilford and David Guilford.
2nd Flight - 1st Place:
Team “507” — Tom Bojo, Tom Wilson, Heath Hooper and Wes Hooper.
Scott Evenson of the SCANA Team won closest to hole on the front nine and Norris Ray of the Coca-Cola Team won closest to hole on the back nine.
Cory Tanner of the Floyd Medical Team won “Longest Drive” and Wes Hooper of Team “507” was the winner of the putting contest.
Over $3,000 worth of gift in kind donations were provided to help support the tournament.
Proceeds raised from the tournament will be used to provide scholarships and financial assistance to GNTC students on all six campuses. The Foundation also assists with purchasing equipment for programs, providing training for faculty and staff, and providing materials for the library. For additional information about the Foundation, contact Michelle Beatson at 706-802-5850 or via email at mbeatson@gntc.edu.