70th annual Coosa Valley Fair is coming
This year’s Coosa Valley Fair President Barbara Carter — who is in her 46th year of working with the fair — joked with fellow members of the Exchange Club on Friday saying she’s already lost 50 pounds in preparing for this year’s fair.
The fun begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a flyover by two T 28 fighter planes just after a blessing by Rev. Monty Stallins and the national anthem is sung by Harry Wise.
That’s when the fun begins at the fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, and continues through Saturday.
The cheerleading exhibition and spirit competition will kick off the fair Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beauty pageants will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. A special Senior Miss Coosa Valley Fair pageant for ladies over the age of 60 will take place Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, there will be a Gospel showcase from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
The petting zoo is back again this year along with the livestock shows and all the popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, cotton candy and funnel cakes Northwest Georgians could ever eat.
Wade Shows, founded in Michigan in 1912 by Lee Wade, will once again provide the rides on the midway.
The fair opens Tuesday night at 5 p.m. with $18 armbands good for unlimited rides on the midway. Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. After Tuesday, armbands will be $20 each day.
Right now the weather forecast is looking decent for the whole week with highs in the 80s and only a slight chance of rain.
Funds generated by the fair are used to support local charities, particularly the Exchange Club Family Resource Center for the prevention of child abuse.