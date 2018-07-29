Hal Gosmell of the Marine Corps League stands behind a wooden rocking motorcycle being raffled off to raise money for Toys For Tots at the 6th Annual Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival Saturday. It was donated by Frank Curti of Rome. / Steven Eckhoff
Motorcycles fill the field at the Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival. This year's events included a poker run, bike show and live music. / Steven Eckhoff
R Steven Eckhoff
Hal Gosmell of the Marine Corps League stands behind a wooden rocking motorcycle being raffled off to raise money for Toys For Tots at the 6th Annual Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival Saturday. It was donated by Frank Curti of Rome. / Steven Eckhoff
Calvin Sublett of Rome won Best of Show with his 1947 Harley Knucklehead. / Steven Eckhoff
Joe Morris and Billy Russell, both of Cedartown, relax Saturday morning outside their camper at the rally site. / Steven Eckhoff