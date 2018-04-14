Texas textile maker to put distribution center in Bartow
The distribution center will be constructed on a 59-acre tract at the intersection of Old Cass-White Road and Peeples Valley Road, just to the west of Interstate 75. The property has almost direct access to the Interstate at the Cass-White exit.
The property is being acquired from Greg Rogers and is the same site where Atlanta-based Panattoni Development filed a Development of Regional Interest application in 2016. The project was dubbed the Cass-White Logistics Park at that time.
"The Panattoni team is very organized and proactive in moving into the next phases and we look forward to working with them through that process and hope to see dirt turn soon," said Melinda Lemmon, executive director Cartersville-Bartow County Economic Development office.
The Loloi distribution center is expected to encompass approximately 647,000 square feet
Rogers also owns a separate 122 acre tract in the same area which has been the focus of another Development of Regional Impact project called the Spring Place Road Warehouse. A million square feet of potential warehouse and distribution space is slated for that site, also proposed by Panattoni Development.
Loloi is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has showrooms located in Dallas, High Point, N.C., Las Vegas, New York and Atlanta. The company offers a diverse product line of rugs.
“Loloi is thrilled to invest in a brand-new distribution facility based in Georgia,” said Amir Loloi, founder and president of Loloi, in a press release. “This infrastructural investment will help us better serve our customers, and meet the growing demand for our product. The Bartow County workforce and logistics infrastructure are an ideal match for our business.”
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor said the company fits well into the county's strategic recruitment plan.