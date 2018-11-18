The Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild hosted Tellabration 2018 on Saturday. It was an evening of food and stories at Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd. The event included a potluck meal followed by tales told by Bill Davies, Clemontene Slack, Raymond Atkins, Nanci Hicks and Severo Avila.
