A teenager who struck a man with his car in 2018 was sentenced to 15 years on probation, to serve three of those in prison.
Family and friends of 19-year-old Bristol Lee Nash Smith asked Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach to spare the teen.
Smith was convicted of three count of aggravated assault regarding a July 2018 incident when he purposefully struck a man with his car.
The victim, Tim Minter, spoke at the sentencing hearing, and said he was only trying to intervene on behalf of his daughter after Smith had harassed her for years. He said the injuries also caused him financial difficulties.
"I was out of work for seven months," Minter said.
Smith's mother, April Smith, fought back tears as she talked about how her son had recently graduated from high school and had received a welding certificate after attending the Floyd County College and Career Academy.
"These charges my son are being accused of are far from the truth," Smith said. "I think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo recommended that he serve time along with having a mental health evaluation.
The judge ordered a mental health evaluation and a stated Smith was to have no contact with Minter or any of his immediate family members.