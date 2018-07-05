Teen says he was robbed at gunpoint while selling iPhone
A 14-year-old boy claims he was robbed at gunpoint earlier this week while attempting to sell his iPhone 6 to a man he had been communicating with through Snapchat.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The boy, a student at Rome Middle School, reported the alleged armed robbery to police around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He told police that during the exchange of the phone and money, a man in a car with three others pulled out a pistol. The boy then ran behind the car and said he heard two gunshots — no bullet casings were found at the scene by police.
Before the sale, the boy said he had been sending messages back and forth with the man, who he only knew by his Snapchat ID. It was arranged for the man to meet him on Billy Pyle Road on Tuesday.
That afternoon, the man was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that pulled up to the intersection of Billy Pyle and Hycliff roads. The teen messaged the man to pull in the driveway, a precautionary move as he warned his mother was home in case a theft occurred. However, the man messaged back saying the teen needed to come to the car because police were around.
The boy walked up to the car, described as a gold-colored Kia, and noticed the men in the car seemed to be nervous. He asked the man to hand him the money as he handed the phone over. But then the pistol was pulled, the boy said, and he crouched as he sped toward the back of the car, hearing two gunshots.
The car then roared off down the road, the boy told police. He ran to a Kenwood Drive home and hid behind a van, calling police.
The phone was valued at $220.