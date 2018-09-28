Teen killed in Cave Spring wreck
Coosa High School junior Marshall Watson was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 411 west of Cave Spring.
Tom Ewing, assistant chief of the Floyd County Police, said that Watson was westbound on U.S. 411 also known as Gadsden Road, between 4:30 and 5 p.m. when he crested a hill in a slight curve and lost control of his vehicle. Ewing said it appeared as if the 16-year-old went off the right shoulder, over corrected and came all the way back across the highway and slammed into a utility pole.
"It did not appear as if speed was a factor, but the weather definitely was," Ewing said.
Floyd County Schools released a statement Friday morning regarding the death:
"It is with heavy hearts Floyd County Schools announces the passing of Coosa High School student, Marshall Watson. Marshall passed away in an automobile accident Thursday evening. All of us are deeply saddened by the news of Marshall’s passing. Please keep Marshall’s family and the Coosa Community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Information regarding arrangements will be posted as soon as they are available."