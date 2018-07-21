Teachers teaching teachers
Floyd County Schools prepares to holds its third Kickoff Classic, an event affording teachers the opportunity to learn from one another and decide what their professional development will be from a selection of over 200 sessions.
To end a week of planning in preparation for the start of school on Aug. 2, teachers in Floyd County Schools will be handed the reins to their professional development once again for the Kickoff Classic.
“It allows teachers to determine what their professional development is,” rather than being told what to learn, Craig Ellison, the executive director of technology and media services for Floyd County Schools.
The daylong learning event, which is in its third year, fills the Model campus with teachers from each of the school system’s four districts and features 216 sessions along with lunch — this year there’s food trucks. There are 101 speakers, made up of a handful of guest presenters and over 90 of the local system’s teachers themselves — a budget is developed to pay for guest speakers. And teachers are told to “vote with their feet,” Ellison said, a piece of encouragement to find a topic engaging to them.
“It’s an in-house opportunity to stand up and teach their colleagues,” said John Parker, the school system’s assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.
Ellison said that is the power of the event — which is designed along the lines of an EdCamp, an “unconference” favoring the open exchange of ideas over regimented information delivery. Teachers within the system can spread an idea beyond their classroom and school, delivering presentations on any matter of expertise or interest or curiosity pertaining to education that they want.
“What’s normal to you is awesome to someone else,” Ellison said, adding this is a message he and others try to share with teachers, wanting them to see the value in what they have to offer.
When teachers leave the profession, they often times do not feel valued and it drives them away, Parker said. But there is something special about going up before an audience of colleagues to talk about an instructional tool or particular teaching method put to test in the classroom that can give someone a meaningful experience of feeling appreciated, he continued.
Even with just two prior events under their belt, organizer Ryan White said it has quickly gained notoriety among educational leaders and trailblazers. White and fellow organizer Barbara Smith, the director of school improvement and professional learning, are the two people playing the central roles each year in putting the event on.
“This is the second year where we are increasingly attracting speakers from across the state to attend and present,” said White, the instructional technology coordinator for the school system.
“Many contact us because they want to come.”
Officials from other local school systems, even some larger ones, in the area have reached out to inquire about how to put on such an event, Ellison said.
“A lot more people do it like an assembly,” Ellison said of professional development, so the Kickoff has drawn attention as something different.
These featured speakers are drawn to the opportunity of sharing their ideas directly with those actually engaged in implementing them, Parker said.
The featured speakers this year are Adam Welcome, co-author of “Kids Deserve It”; Tony Vincent, an early advocate and practitioner of digital learning; Suzy Pepper Rollins, an educator and creator of instructional resources to stimulate students; and Eric Curts, a specialist in the use of Google Education apps.
Also, a trio of locals will present as featured speakers. John Grout, Zane Cochran and Jill Cochran of HackBerry Lab at Berry College will speak on the emphasis of the creative technologies program.
A change this year is the restructuring of the schedule to create larger audiences, over 400 people, for the keynote speakers, Ellison said.
The essential point of the Kickoff Classic is to excite and inspire teachers before the school year begins, to try something new or enhance what they’ve already been doing. And on few occasions is there an opportunity to bring members of all 19 schools in the system together, in a display of the greater whole it represents and unified purpose it holds, Parker said.