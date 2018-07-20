Tariffs to affect fire truck price
Tariffs on raw metals from Canada, Mexico and the European Union are affecting the price of new fire trucks, but Rome Floyd County Fire Chief Troy Brock is trying to get a step ahead.
Brock is asking the Rome City Commission to let him order immediately the “quint” — quintuple combination pumper — that will be funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
SPLOST collections won’t start until April 1, 2019, but the custom fire truck will take about a year to build. Brock said the cost of the $912,228 truck is slated to rise at least 3 percent, so they would save more than $27,000 by locking in the price now.
“The expected price increase is a direct result of the extremely volatile world metal markets and pending tariffs on steel and aluminum,” he wrote in a July 7 memo to City Manager Sammy Rich.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider the recommendation at their Monday meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St. The board holds a pre-meeting caucus at 5 p.m. Both sessions are open.
Also on the agenda are several public hearings on rezoning applications and the 2018 millage rate.
Commissioners are proposing to set the property tax rate at 27.536 mills for Rome City Schools and government services. That’s equal to $1,377 for a house valued at $125,000.
The rate is unchanged from 2017, but property values have risen within the city and some owners will see their bills increase.
Residents also will have a chance to weigh in on the South Rome Redevelopment Corp.’s rezoning request that would allow construction of four homes at 2, 4 and 6 Pollock St. and 826 S. Broad St.
The city has a $612,000 affordable housing grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Once the homes are built and sold, the payments will go back into the local construction program fund.
The SRRDC also wants a lot at 8 Pollock St. designated for use as a community garden.
Commissioners also will take comments and decide on an application for multi-family residential zoning at 704 Lee Ave.
Howard Alexander Jr. plans to demolish the existing home and build three more units to his adjacent Cherry Hill gated rental community.