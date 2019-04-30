Flower pots now adorn all four of the bump-outs at Second Avenue and Broad, the first phase of a Blooms on Broad project. The Rev. Joel Snider, executive director of the Community Foundation for Greater Rome told members of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Club Tuesday that the project represents, "One of the ways that targeted private money can make a difference in a community."
"This is our first project that is outside of the charity bank role," Snider said. The CFFGR is nearing it's fourth year in operation and has generated approximately $1.3 million in charitable giving.
The foundation has already produced several cycles of community grant funding, but wanted to go a step further in an effort to enhance the aesthetic beauty of Rome, increase civic engagement and provide a community asset for years to come.
The idea for Blooms on Broad came from a visit to Columbus, Indiana. The first planters at Second Avenue and Broad is the first phase of the project. The official launch is slated for Thursday. Phase Two will involve the addition of five more intersections up Broad Street to the project.
"We're doing it this way because we want to evaluate," Snider said. "Instead of rolling out 72 planters that all of a sudden we have to have functioning, we want to make sure that we're doing everything correctly."
Snider said that he can envision a mini-grant type of program that would encourage property and business owners to beautify the area in front of their individual locations.
The Downtown Development Authority Design committee came up with the specific style of pots while Snider said that consultants at Berry College have been instrumental in assisting with the types of floral displays that are appropriate at specific times of the year.
This first year, the city has agreed to make sure the flowers are watered regularly and will take over full maintenance in year two.
"This will give us (the foundation) a different sort of credibility in the eyes of many people," Snider said.
"It does me good to say 'thank you' for having the foundation because this is one of those things that is going to make all of the difference as we go forward with building that quality of life that makes this an exceptional community," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
The official Blooms on Broad launch will take place at Second and Broad at 10 a.m. Thursday.