Panels of AIDS Memorial Quilt hang at the library to remind of those who lost their lives
Every year for more than 10 years panels of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt have hung in the Rome-Floyd County Library to draw attention to the ravages of HIV/AIDS and remember those who lost their life to the disease.
The quilts began in the mid '80s when a lot of people were dying from HIV/AIDS, said Frank Tant of the AIDS Resource Council of Rome. People all over the country who had lost a family member or friend to the disease joined together to construct the quilts. Many of the quilt pieces have local significance as residents from Georgia have quilt squares dedicated to them.
The quilts are always displayed preceding World AIDS Day, which is on Dec. 1, to raise awareness that the disease is very much still around.
“People are losing awareness for HIV/AIDS because of diminished deaths,” Tant said. “People are still dying, the fight is not over.”
This year there will be a candlelight service held at Garden Lakes Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday, a sacred day for the HIV positive community he said.
The panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will hang at the Rome-Floyd County Library until Dec. 5. They will be sent back to Atlanta which is the headquarters for The NAMES Project Foundation.