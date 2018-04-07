Taking to the streets in service
A white van sits in the parking lot of Rome First United Methodist Church, and racks of clothes hung on pieced together piping are set up next to it. A sign sits atop the van — a cross surrounded by flames symbolizing the Holy Spirit — and it acts as a beacon of sorts.
The cold wind and drizzling rain did not make for the best conditions for the free clothing distribution which Third Street Ministries — a not-for-profit organization and street lay ministry — holds twice a month. But the weather did not stop it from taking place, or from helping at least one homeless person of Rome from getting a plastic bag full of clothes.
The event — set to happen again in the same place Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m. — allows for homeless or low-income locals to take with them as many clothes as they want every three months, under the good faith they will not be sold. Coordinator Beau Gordon said after three months people can come back for more.
“You do what you can and hope you make a difference,” said the 78-year-old Vietnam veteran, who started the ministry after he retired.
The group’s clothing closet, which has about a two year supply to give away, has been operating for over a decade. But going back even longer, it served lunches from different areas of the city and handed out Bibles. Previously group members walked the streets from home to home and knocked on doors to hand out the Bibles, but it seemed to become more of an annoyance to residents than a service.
“I’m tired of you Mormons coming around,” Gordon — a member of Rome First UMC, the church he was raised in — recalled one woman telling him.
So the group went back to where it started serving, the streets, woods and riverbanks of the city, which draws hundreds of homeless individuals due to its food pantries and shelters, Gordon said.
Those wishing to donate used clothes can email Gordon at beau@3rdsm.org.