Christmas tree recycling will be Jan. 5 at Home Depot
As part of the largest tree recycling program in the nation, area residents are invited to bring their bare Christmas trees to the Home Depot parking lot, 103 Hicks Drive, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The event will be set up in the parking lot in front of the garden center near Burger King.
As usual, patrons don’t have to leave empty handed. Forestry officials will be providing seedlings to take home and plant.
“The trees are going to be native flowering trees, such as dogwoods and redbuds,” said Keith Mickler, county coordinator and agriculture agent for The University of Georgia/Floyd County Cooperative Extension. “We’ll also have wildflower seeds to give away.”
Some trees will be recycled into mulch to be used for city and county landscaping projects, according to organizers, while others may be used as fish habitats.
More than six million trees have been kept out of landfills across Georgia since the program started.
Rome is one of hundreds of communities across the state taking part in the event.