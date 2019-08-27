The joint Solid Waste Commission laid out a game plan Tuesday for tackling the high cost of disposing of Rome and Floyd County's garbage.
A major issue is the ongoing financial drain of recycling operations. Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said the recycling center currently owes the general fund $287,584 and is not likely to break even anytime soon.
"What little profit we have is from plastics and scrap metal," said County Public Works Director Michael Skeen, who oversees recycling.
About 250 tons of cardboard is being held at the new center on Lavender Drive, waiting for the market price to rise. Skeen said payment used to average $100 a ton but it's at $35 — and hasn't risen above $50 a ton for more than a year.
"The main thing is, China's not taking fiber anymore," he said.
Tariffs have affected the market, he said, but it was faltering before they were instituted. A big problem is the amount of non-recyclable material thrown in with the paper.
"We as a country have a contamination issue. They just said 'we don't want your trash anymore'," Skeen told the SWC.
The low price is also hurting small independent paper recyclers, who can't afford to make regular pick-ups at local businesses. That paper often ends up going into the landfill, Skeen said.
Meanwhile, preparations are underway to open a new cell at the Walker Mountain Landfill and close the Phase 7 space, which is nearly full.
City Engineer Aaron Carroll said bid documents should be ready in September, with an eye to having Phase 8 space available by June 2020. The cost is estimated at around $5 million.
Landfill dumping fees are set aside to pay for opening and closing the spaces, and officials are agreed there's little room to subsidize recycling. Still, there are a wide range of options since both operations are publicly owned.
"We've got problems. We know that. But they're not the problems other communities have," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "We still have the ability to recycle."
Plans are to hire a consultant to draft a long-range financial plan. A proposal is expected to be presented at the SWC's next regular meeting, set for Sept. 28. McCord and City Manager Sammy Rich are also being asked to present a short-term financial picture for use in planning the 2020 budgets.
County Commissioner Wright Bagby, who chairs the SWC, said the overall picture should include a calculation of the value of recycling.
"It's not fair if we don't include the dollar amount we save annually on the extended life of the landfill and things like that," he said.
The SWC also told McCord to get attorneys working on the sale of the old Watters Street recycling facility. An agreement could be vetted at the next meeting and sent forward to the Rome City and Floyd County commissions.
Eddie Hasko, owner of Bella Roma, was the sole bidder on the property — at $30,000. It was the second time the property had been offered for sale.
Officials expressed disappointment at the low price, but noted that the vacant site was costing the SWC in utilities, maintenance, vandalism and the loss of property tax revenue. The tract is on the Hazardous Site Inventory, which has deterred potential bidders.
"If we invest in it — demolish the building and clean it up — we could get more money, but at what cost? ... The reality is, it's going to remain on the inventory for perpetuity," Rich noted.