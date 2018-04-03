SWAT team takes down shooting suspect
Members of the Rome-Floyd County SWAT team made a forced entry into an apartment on Avenue B Tuesday night to arrest a shooting suspect.
According to Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett:
The 911 center got a call about shots being fired in the area of Avenue B. "There was a vehicle in the parking lot here and the suspect had fired at that vehicle," Burnett said. "The suspect ran in the apartment here at 1208 Avenue B and barricaded himself inside and refused all commands to come out. SWAT was activated and went in and got him from the attic."
The alleged shooter was identified as Jemael Reshaud Stewart, age 21, of 13 Russell St. Burnett stated that Stewart will be charged with aggravated assault.
"We had gotten a call prior to this, a couple of days prior, with the same individuals, and when the car came back today for whatever reason the suspect fired shots at it," Burnett said.
Burnett said the suspect did not surrender voluntarily but the SWAT team did not have to use any weapons to make the arrest.
Two younger people who lived at the address came out voluntarily and were described as helpful by Burnett.
A dog unit was called in to assist in the effort to recover the weapon.